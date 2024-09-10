PFG Investments LLC Sells 9,989 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

PFG Investments LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,989 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $230,235,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $145,477,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,427,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,128,772,000 after buying an additional 1,141,026 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,614,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $391,310,000 after buying an additional 902,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $78,567,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $110.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $79.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $87.32 and a 12 month high of $120.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $112.45 and its 200 day moving average is $109.02.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

