PFG Investments LLC Sells 918 Shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC)

PFG Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 918 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NUSC. Brio Consultants LLC increased its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 33,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. First United Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 7,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares during the period. Finally, Savvy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $255,000.

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NUSC stock opened at $40.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 1.17. Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.96 and a fifty-two week high of $29.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.98 and a 200-day moving average of $40.24.

About Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF

The Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (NUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Small Cap index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of small-cap companies listed on US exchanges. Holdings are screened for environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NUSC was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

