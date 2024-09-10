PFG Investments LLC Sells 2,055 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

PFG Investments LLC lowered its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,971 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 2,055 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 96.0% during the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 247 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Stephens Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 69.3% in the second quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 254 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richardson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. 82.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE COP opened at $105.60 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $111.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $102.27 and a 52 week high of $135.18. The company has a market capitalization of $122.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.22.

ConocoPhillips Cuts Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy producer reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.02. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 18.18%. The firm had revenue of $14.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 55,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.11, for a total transaction of $6,000,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 455,909 shares in the company, valued at $49,288,321.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on COP. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $154.00 to $147.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $147.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $147.00 target price on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Friday, June 14th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on ConocoPhillips from $147.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.24.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

