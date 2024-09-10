PFG Investments LLC Sells 17,296 Shares of Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN)

PFG Investments LLC lessened its stake in shares of Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN – Free Report) by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 65,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,296 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Clearway Energy were worth $1,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Clearway Energy by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. now owns 1,645,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,924,000 after acquiring an additional 456,197 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Clearway Energy by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 912,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,032,000 after purchasing an additional 38,032 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new stake in Clearway Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,807,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in Clearway Energy by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 335,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,202,000 after purchasing an additional 80,962 shares during the period. Finally, Yaupon Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Clearway Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,346,000. Institutional investors own 38.03% of the company’s stock.

Clearway Energy Price Performance

Shares of CWEN stock opened at $27.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Clearway Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.59 and a 12 month high of $29.48. The company has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.86.

Clearway Energy Increases Dividend

Clearway Energy ( NYSE:CWEN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $366.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.59 million. Clearway Energy had a return on equity of 1.80% and a net margin of 7.21%. Clearway Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Clearway Energy, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.417 per share. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This is an increase from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Clearway Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 253.03%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CWEN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Clearway Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $25.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Clearway Energy from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Clearway Energy in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Clearway Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.17.

Clearway Energy Company Profile

Clearway Energy, Inc operates in the renewable energy business in the United States. The company operates through Conventional and Renewables segments. It has approximately 6,000 net MW of installed wind, solar, and energy generation projects; and approximately 2,500 net MW of natural gas-fired generation facilities.

