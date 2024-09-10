PFG Investments LLC Lowers Holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

PFG Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,898 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,484 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $1,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ENPH. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 1,068.4% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 2,733.3% in the first quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 6,720.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 341 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 11,525.0% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.27, for a total value of $616,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 107,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,306,133.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $103.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 4.23 and a quick ratio of 3.90. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.49 and a 1-year high of $141.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $111.44 and a 200 day moving average of $115.16. The firm has a market cap of $13.95 billion, a PE ratio of 53.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.72.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.06). Enphase Energy had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 17.30%. The business had revenue of $303.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 57.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ENPH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Enphase Energy from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. William Blair started coverage on Enphase Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Enphase Energy from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Enphase Energy from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Enphase Energy from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enphase Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.89.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

