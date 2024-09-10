PFG Investments LLC Decreases Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

PFG Investments LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 382 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Klingman & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 12,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 4,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 8,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 15,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 50.9% in the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWR opened at $84.16 on Tuesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $64.66 and a one year high of $86.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $83.53 and a 200 day moving average of $82.25.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

