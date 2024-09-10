PFG Investments LLC Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

PFG Investments LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,888 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VO. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $569,000. Vantage Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after buying an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $598,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of VO opened at $251.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $65.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $248.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $245.23. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $194.79 and a 1 year high of $258.29.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

