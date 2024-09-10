PFG Investments LLC Acquires 820 Shares of InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC)

PFG Investments LLC increased its holdings in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,575 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 820 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC owned 0.07% of InterDigital worth $2,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IDCC. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of InterDigital in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in InterDigital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in InterDigital by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 368 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of InterDigital by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of InterDigital in the first quarter worth $64,000. 99.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at InterDigital

In other InterDigital news, Director Derek K. Aberle sold 2,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.40, for a total value of $269,472.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,026,681.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on IDCC. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective (down previously from $106.00) on shares of InterDigital in a research note on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com upgraded InterDigital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd.

InterDigital Stock Performance

InterDigital stock opened at $130.42 on Tuesday. InterDigital, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.65 and a fifty-two week high of $140.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $129.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.82.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $3.77. InterDigital had a return on equity of 44.57% and a net margin of 37.99%. The business had revenue of $223.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.63 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that InterDigital, Inc. will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About InterDigital

InterDigital, Inc operates as a global research and development company with focus primarily on wireless, visual, artificial intelligence (AI), and related technologies. The company engages in the design and development of technologies that enable connected in a range of communications and entertainment products and services, which are licensed to companies providing such products and services, including makers of wireless communications, consumer electronics, IoT devices, and cars and other motor vehicles, as well as providers of cloud-based services, such as video streaming.

