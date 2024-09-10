PFG Investments LLC Acquires 2,669 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

PFG Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 10.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,616 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,669 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 215.7% during the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 15,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 10,632 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 34,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 10,360 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 47,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,465,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 52.3% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 37,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,947,000 after acquiring an additional 12,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 13,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 2,120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Citigroup Stock Performance

Shares of C opened at $59.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $113.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.45. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.17 and a 52-week high of $67.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Citigroup Increases Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 12th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $20.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.07 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.95%. Citigroup’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th were paid a $0.56 dividend. This is an increase from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is presently 62.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

C has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Citigroup from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Citigroup from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Citigroup from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.06.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Citigroup

Citigroup Company Profile

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.