PFG Investments LLC Acquires 1,304 Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

PFG Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $1,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,379,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,120,478,000 after acquiring an additional 165,105 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 3,585,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,924,000 after acquiring an additional 960,997 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,501,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,358,000 after acquiring an additional 40,999 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,240,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,971,000 after acquiring an additional 143,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,948,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,403,000 after buying an additional 124,483 shares in the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

Omega Healthcare Investors Stock Performance

Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock opened at $39.94 on Tuesday. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.53 and a 52 week high of $40.45. The company has a quick ratio of 5.79, a current ratio of 5.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.98, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.39.

Omega Healthcare Investors Dividend Announcement

Omega Healthcare Investors ( NYSE:OHI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.20). Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 33.52%. The business had revenue of $252.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.71%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 241.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Mizuho cut shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.67.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on OHI

About Omega Healthcare Investors

(Free Report)

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.