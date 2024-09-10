Pax Dollar Reaches Market Capitalization of $105.25 Million (USDP)

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. Over the last seven days, Pax Dollar has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar. Pax Dollar has a market cap of $105.25 million and $8.81 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pax Dollar token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00001764 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000744 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000748 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000011 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Pax Dollar Token Profile

Pax Dollar (USDP) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 105,079,505 tokens. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pax Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@paxosstandard. The official website for Pax Dollar is www.paxos.com/usdp.

Pax Dollar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, created by Paxos. It provides stability in the volatile cryptocurrency market and serves as a medium of exchange, store of value, and hedging tool. USDP is widely used for transactions, trading, and investment purposes.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pax Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pax Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

