Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares Acquired by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 503.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,599 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,678 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $3,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aveo Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter worth $212,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $336,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,231 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,515 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $6,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 542,108 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $159,861,000 after acquiring an additional 31,718 shares during the last quarter. 79.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 1,475 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.12, for a total transaction of $500,202.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 19,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,452,097.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.16, for a total transaction of $12,209,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,223,567 shares in the company, valued at $414,984,983.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 1,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.12, for a total transaction of $500,202.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 19,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,452,097.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 464,075 shares of company stock worth $154,029,567. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PANW shares. DA Davidson upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $380.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. BTIG Research upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $366.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $366.08.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

PANW stock opened at $344.05 on Tuesday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $224.64 and a one year high of $380.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $335.88 and a 200-day moving average of $310.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.40 billion, a PE ratio of 50.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.13.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 19th. The network technology company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 26.83% and a net margin of 32.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Further Reading

