PACCAR Inc Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 (NASDAQ:PCAR)

PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 10th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share on Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%.

PACCAR has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.8% annually over the last three years. PACCAR has a dividend payout ratio of 14.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect PACCAR to earn $8.42 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.3%.

PACCAR stock traded down $0.89 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $94.08. The company had a trading volume of 621,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,633,299. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.10. PACCAR has a 1-year low of $80.94 and a 1-year high of $125.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $49.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.91.

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $8.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.30 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 29.87%. PACCAR’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that PACCAR will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 27,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.70, for a total value of $2,747,215.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,066,583.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PCAR. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $109.00 to $99.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 19th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on PACCAR from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on PACCAR from $121.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PACCAR currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.73.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

