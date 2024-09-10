Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Owens Corning from $188.00 to $175.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $192.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $190.00 to $189.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a hold rating on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $184.23.

Owens Corning Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE OC opened at $156.73 on Friday. Owens Corning has a 52 week low of $109.95 and a 52 week high of $191.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $167.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.41.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $4.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.37 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Owens Corning had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 26.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 15.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Owens Corning Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 15th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.43%.

Insider Transactions at Owens Corning

In other Owens Corning news, CFO Todd W. Fister sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.85, for a total transaction of $542,550.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,262,112.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Todd W. Fister sold 3,000 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.85, for a total value of $542,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,262,112.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mari Doerfler sold 240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.05, for a total value of $43,692.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,954 shares in the company, valued at $901,875.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,240 shares of company stock worth $1,107,192. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,598,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Owens Corning in the second quarter worth $328,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Owens Corning by 18.8% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,170 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,635,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405 shares in the last quarter. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the second quarter valued at about $753,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 25,937 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,506,000 after purchasing an additional 3,816 shares in the last quarter. 88.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Owens Corning Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

Featured Stories

