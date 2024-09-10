Osisko Development (CVE:ODV) Given New C$5.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Osisko Development (CVE:ODV – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 85.19% from the company’s previous close.
Several other analysts have also recently commented on ODV. Eight Capital lowered their target price on shares of Osisko Development from C$11.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Ventum Financial lowered their price objective on Osisko Development from C$7.50 to C$4.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 29th.
Osisko Development (CVE:ODV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported C($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$2.63 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Osisko Development will post 0.1715152 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Osisko Development Company Profile
Osisko Development Corp. acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and the United States. It explores for gold; and precious and base metals. The company's flagship asset is the Cariboo Gold Project covering an area of approximately 155,000 hectares consisting of 415 mineral titles located in British Columbia, Canada.
