Orchid Reaches Market Capitalization of $69.59 Million (OXT)

Orchid (OXT) traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 10th. One Orchid token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0710 or 0.00000124 BTC on major exchanges. Orchid has a total market capitalization of $69.59 million and approximately $2.42 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Orchid has traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00009293 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000070 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.69 or 0.00013401 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,346.99 or 0.99960045 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000985 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00007882 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00007743 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Orchid (CRYPTO:OXT) is a token. It was first traded on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 979,779,108 tokens. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orchid should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orchid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

