Orchid Price Down 2.8% This Week (OXT)

Orchid (OXT) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. During the last week, Orchid has traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar. One Orchid token can now be bought for approximately $0.0717 or 0.00000124 BTC on major exchanges. Orchid has a market cap of $70.20 million and $2.08 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00009449 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000069 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.69 or 0.00013336 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,688.20 or 0.99998756 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00007908 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000973 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00007703 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000037 BTC.

About Orchid

Orchid (OXT) is a token. Its genesis date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 979,779,108 tokens. Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol.

Buying and Selling Orchid

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using U.S. dollars.

