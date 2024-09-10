Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Trading Down 0.3%

Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $141.30 and last traded at $141.32. 2,795,322 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 8,026,303 shares. The stock had previously closed at $141.81.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ORCL has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Oracle from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Oracle from $142.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Oracle from $133.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 10th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.87.

Get Oracle alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ORCL

Oracle Trading Down 0.5 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $138.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $389.02 billion, a PE ratio of 38.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.01.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.02). Oracle had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 223.01%. The firm had revenue of $14.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.13%.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In related news, insider Edward Screven sold 235,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.30, for a total transaction of $34,042,967.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,626,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $379,042,045.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 235,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.30, for a total value of $34,042,967.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,626,764 shares in the company, valued at $379,042,045.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Leon E. Panetta sold 15,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.89, for a total transaction of $2,068,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,090 shares in the company, valued at $8,010,030.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,862,500 shares of company stock valued at $266,776,624. Company insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oracle

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,210,181,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Oracle by 148.8% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,872,300 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,616,855,000 after purchasing an additional 7,699,141 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 382.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,563,366 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $481,820,000 after buying an additional 3,617,413 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 18,384,162 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,938,242,000 after buying an additional 3,323,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PineStone Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Oracle by 131.2% in the 2nd quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,911,201 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $552,262,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219,450 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.