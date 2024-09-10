Oppenheimer Lowers Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Price Target to $490.00

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Oppenheimer from $510.00 to $490.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on DPZ. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $575.00 to $500.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $507.00 to $419.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $493.00 to $430.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $470.00 to $450.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $575.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Monday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $514.18.

Shares of DPZ opened at $420.16 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $439.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $475.09. Domino’s Pizza has a twelve month low of $330.05 and a twelve month high of $542.75. The stock has a market cap of $14.66 billion, a PE ratio of 27.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.86.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The restaurant operator reported $4.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.35. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 12.42% and a negative return on equity of 14.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza will post 16.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.43%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DPZ. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 129 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Czech National Bank lifted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 0.4% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 6,137 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,049,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 568 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 847 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 456 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. 94.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

