OmniFlix Network Price Hits $0.13 (FLIX)

OmniFlix Network (FLIX) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 10th. One OmniFlix Network token can currently be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000229 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. OmniFlix Network has a market capitalization of $33.06 million and $79,476.98 worth of OmniFlix Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, OmniFlix Network has traded down 4% against the US dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

OmniFlix Network Profile

OmniFlix Network’s total supply is 357,242,302 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,758,585 tokens. OmniFlix Network’s official Twitter account is @@omniflixnetwork. The official website for OmniFlix Network is omniflix.network.

Buying and Selling OmniFlix Network

According to CryptoCompare, “OmniFlix Network (FLIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Osmosis platform. OmniFlix Network has a current supply of 357,242,302 with 250,758,585 in circulation. The last known price of OmniFlix Network is 0.13424251 USD and is up 1.99 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $89,334.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://omniflix.network/.”

