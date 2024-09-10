Oasis Network Reaches Market Capitalization of $388.19 Million (ROSE)

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 10th. In the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. Oasis Network has a market cap of $388.19 million and approximately $17.88 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oasis Network token can now be purchased for about $0.0550 or 0.00000096 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,357.24 or 0.04111480 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000601 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.02 or 0.00041896 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00007074 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00011539 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00013915 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00007215 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002258 BTC.

About Oasis Network

Oasis Network (ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,064,132,681 tokens. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 7,064,132,681 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis is 0.05401145 USD and is up 8.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 140 active market(s) with $16,669,714.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using U.S. dollars.

