NXP Semiconductors (NXPI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.01 on October 9th

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 29th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a dividend of 1.014 per share by the semiconductor provider on Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th.
NXP Semiconductors has increased its dividend payment by an average of 39.3% annually over the last three years. NXP Semiconductors has a dividend payout ratio of 26.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect NXP Semiconductors to earn $13.46 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.06 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.2%.
NXP Semiconductors Price Performance
NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $230.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.52. NXP Semiconductors has a one year low of $167.21 and a one year high of $296.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $256.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $255.47. The stock has a market cap of $58.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.29, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.49.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, insider Julie Southern purchased 146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $257.54 per share, with a total value of $37,600.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 11,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,909,429.38. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts have recently weighed in on NXPI shares. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $291.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.89.
NXP Semiconductors Company Profile
NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.
