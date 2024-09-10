NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$16.23.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NVA shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on NuVista Energy from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Scotiabank increased their target price on NuVista Energy from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on NuVista Energy from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. CIBC increased their target price on NuVista Energy from C$16.50 to C$20.00 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on NuVista Energy from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th.

In other news, Senior Officer Ryan Daniel Paulgaard sold 5,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.26, for a total value of C$67,267.98. In other news, Senior Officer Ryan Daniel Paulgaard sold 5,073 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.26, for a total value of C$67,267.98. Also, Director Keith A.J. Macphail sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.20, for a total value of C$284,000.00. Insiders have sold a total of 26,673 shares of company stock worth $372,849 in the last three months. 20.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TSE:NVA opened at C$11.43 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.03. NuVista Energy has a 52-week low of C$9.59 and a 52-week high of C$14.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$13.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$12.78. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.61.

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.35 by C$0.18. NuVista Energy had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 28.29%. The business had revenue of C$323.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$312.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NuVista Energy will post 1.1321462 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NuVista Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiary, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company is involved in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves.

