Nutrien (TSE:NTR) Sets New 12-Month Low at $60.74

Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (TSE:NTR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$60.74 and last traded at C$61.21, with a volume of 706568 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$62.51.
Analyst Ratings Changes
NTR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho upgraded shares of Nutrien from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Nutrien to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd.
Nutrien Price Performance
Nutrien (TSE:NTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.87 by C$0.31. Nutrien had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 3.22%. The business had revenue of C$13.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$14.92 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd. will post 5.4593886 earnings per share for the current year.
Nutrien Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is currently 137.96%.
Insider Transactions at Nutrien
In other news, Senior Officer Mark Thompson bought 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$64.00 per share, with a total value of C$224,000.00. Insiders have purchased 8,145 shares of company stock valued at $522,580 in the last 90 days. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Nutrien Company Profile
Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.
