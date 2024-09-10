Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Trading Down 1.6%

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 1.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $128.79 and last traded at $129.78. Approximately 868,585 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 4,288,904 shares. The stock had previously closed at $131.91.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NVO. StockNews.com cut Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $156.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Novo Nordisk A/S from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.17.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $134.52 and a 200-day moving average of $132.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $582.71 billion, a PE ratio of 44.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.42.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.06). Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 87.43% and a net margin of 34.86%. The firm had revenue of $9.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.91 billion. Equities analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.5126 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a yield of 0.7%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.83%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.2% during the second quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 201,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,819,000 after acquiring an additional 6,181 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $457,000. Lazari Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,646,000. Finally, Creekside Partners acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the second quarter worth about $215,000. 11.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

