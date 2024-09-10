North West (TSE:NWC) Price Target Raised to C$56.00 at BMO Capital Markets

North West (TSE:NWC – Free Report) had its price objective upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$44.00 to C$56.00 in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

NWC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of North West from C$40.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Friday. TD Securities increased their price objective on North West from C$52.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on North West from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, North West has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$49.80.

North West Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of North West stock opened at C$51.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 18.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.64. North West has a 52 week low of C$29.85 and a 52 week high of C$51.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$44.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$41.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.00, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 2.22.

North West (TSE:NWC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported C$0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.71 by C$0.02. North West had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 19.76%. The business had revenue of C$646.49 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that North West will post 3.3409536 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

North West Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This is an increase from North West’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. North West’s payout ratio is presently 58.39%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Senior Officer John King sold 5,230 shares of North West stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$42.70, for a total transaction of C$223,321.00. In other North West news, Director George Mcconnell Daniel sold 5,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$42.54, for a total value of C$240,989.10. Also, Senior Officer John King sold 5,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$42.70, for a total value of C$223,321.00. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

North West Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The North West Company Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of food and everyday products and services to rural communities and urban neighborhood markets in northern Canada, rural Alaska, the South Pacific, and the Caribbean. The company operates Northern stores, which offers food, financial services, and general merchandise; NorthMart stores that provides fresh food products, apparel, and health products and services; and Quickstop convenience stores that provides ready-to-eat food products, and fuel and related services.

Featured Articles

