New Found Gold (NYSE:NFGC) Stock Price Up 5.8%

New Found Gold Corp. (NYSE:NFGC – Get Free Report) shares were up 5.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.57 and last traded at $2.57. Approximately 159,827 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 370,711 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.43.

New Found Gold Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.23. The firm has a market cap of $507.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.13 and a beta of 1.11.

New Found Gold (NYSE:NFGC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that New Found Gold Corp. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On New Found Gold

New Found Gold Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NFGC. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of New Found Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in New Found Gold during the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in New Found Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of New Found Gold in the second quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of New Found Gold during the second quarter worth approximately $145,000. 3.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Found Gold Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the identification, evaluation, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in the Provinces of Newfoundland and Labrador, and Ontario. It primarily explores for gold deposit. The company holds 100% interests in the Queensway project that includes 96 mineral licenses and 6,659 claims covering an area of 166,475 hectares of land located near Gander, Newfoundland.

See Also

