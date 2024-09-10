Nervos Network (CKB) Reaches Market Cap of $393.74 Million

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 10th. Over the last week, Nervos Network has traded 8.1% higher against the US dollar. One Nervos Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0088 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Nervos Network has a total market capitalization of $393.74 million and $13.97 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Nervos Network Profile

Nervos Network (CKB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 45,627,837,069 coins and its circulating supply is 44,911,217,145 coins. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nervos Network’s official website is nervos.org. Nervos Network’s official message board is medium.com/nervosnetwork. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Nervos Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Nervos Network is a public blockchain ecosystem with the Common Knowledge Base (CKB) as its foundational layer. The CKByte (CKB) token is used for state storage, resource management, and network incentives within the CKB blockchain. The Nervos Network was developed by a team of blockchain experts, including Jan Xie.”

