Natural Health Trends (NASDAQ:NHTC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Natural Health Trends (NASDAQ:NHTC – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Natural Health Trends Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:NHTC opened at $6.84 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.80 million, a PE ratio of 136.83 and a beta of 0.91. Natural Health Trends has a 12 month low of $5.21 and a 12 month high of $7.40.
Natural Health Trends (NASDAQ:NHTC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Natural Health Trends had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 2.21%. The firm had revenue of $10.48 million during the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Natural Health Trends
About Natural Health Trends
Natural Health Trends Corp., a direct-selling and e-commerce company, provides personal care, wellness, and lifestyle products under the NHT Global brand. The company offers wellness products, including liquid, encapsulated, tableted and powder dietary and nutritional supplements, vitamins, and minerals; and herbal products comprising herbal supplements.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Natural Health Trends
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- Why Block’s Key Components Make It a Solid Investment Choice
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- Is Applied Digital’s Stock Set to Surge With NVIDIA’s Backing?
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- 4 Reasons to Consider Adding General Mills to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Natural Health Trends Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Health Trends and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.