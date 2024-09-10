Natural Health Trends (NASDAQ:NHTC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Natural Health Trends (NASDAQ:NHTC – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NHTC opened at $6.84 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.80 million, a PE ratio of 136.83 and a beta of 0.91. Natural Health Trends has a 12 month low of $5.21 and a 12 month high of $7.40.

Natural Health Trends (NASDAQ:NHTC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Natural Health Trends had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 2.21%. The firm had revenue of $10.48 million during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its position in shares of Natural Health Trends by 37.6% in the second quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 19,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 5,359 shares during the period. Hartline Investment Corp purchased a new position in Natural Health Trends in the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Natural Health Trends in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 10.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Natural Health Trends Corp., a direct-selling and e-commerce company, provides personal care, wellness, and lifestyle products under the NHT Global brand. The company offers wellness products, including liquid, encapsulated, tableted and powder dietary and nutritional supplements, vitamins, and minerals; and herbal products comprising herbal supplements.

