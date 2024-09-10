National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Sets New 12-Month High at $47.45

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $47.45 and last traded at $47.23, with a volume of 421234 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.81.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $36.00 to $44.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.94.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 24.51 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $190.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.37 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 21.23% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 117.28%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSA. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $113,000. 99.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,050 self storage properties, located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 68.6 million rentable square feet, which excludes 39 self storage properties classified as held for sale to be sold to a third party.

