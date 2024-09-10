Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NSSC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 on October 3rd

Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 26th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This is a positive change from Napco Security Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

Napco Security Technologies has a payout ratio of 31.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Napco Security Technologies to earn $1.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.8%.

Napco Security Technologies stock opened at $35.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.91 and a beta of 1.64. Napco Security Technologies has a 1 year low of $17.76 and a 1 year high of $58.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.76 and a 200-day moving average of $47.19.

Napco Security Technologies ( NASDAQ:NSSC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. Napco Security Technologies had a net margin of 26.38% and a return on equity of 30.51%. The business had revenue of $50.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Napco Security Technologies will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Napco Security Technologies news, SVP Stephen M. Spinelli sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.13, for a total value of $156,390.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,299,496.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NSSC shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Napco Security Technologies from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price (up from $50.00) on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a report on Friday, May 24th. TD Cowen started coverage on Napco Security Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.29.

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

