Mina (MINA) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $12.93 Million

Mina (MINA) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. Mina has a market cap of $483.05 million and $12.93 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mina coin can currently be purchased for $0.42 or 0.00000736 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Mina has traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000110 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000183 BTC.

About Mina

Mina was first traded on April 13th, 2021. Mina’s total supply is 1,185,028,738 coins and its circulating supply is 1,155,246,269 coins. The official message board for Mina is minaprotocol.com/blog. The Reddit community for Mina is https://reddit.com/r/minaprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mina’s official Twitter account is @minaprotocol. Mina’s official website is minaprotocol.com.

Buying and Selling Mina

According to CryptoCompare, “Mina (MINA) is a cryptocurrency . Mina has a current supply of 1,184,904,265.8400393 with 1,154,940,823.8400393 in circulation. The last known price of Mina is 0.40640391 USD and is down -0.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 157 active market(s) with $11,861,062.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://minaprotocol.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using US dollars.

