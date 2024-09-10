Metahero (HERO) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $18.43 Million

Metahero (HERO) traded up 3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 10th. During the last week, Metahero has traded down 3.6% against the dollar. One Metahero token can now be purchased for about $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. Metahero has a market capitalization of $18.43 million and $801,406.67 worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Metahero Token Profile

Metahero is a token. Its launch date was July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,166,213,223 tokens. The official website for Metahero is metahero.io. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Metahero is https://reddit.com/r/metahero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Metahero Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metahero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metahero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

