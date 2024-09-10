Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKKGY) Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKKGY – Get Free Report) rose 0.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $37.68 and last traded at $37.59. Approximately 31,409 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 68,645 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.44.
Merck KGaA Stock Up 0.4 %
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.67 and its 200 day moving average is $34.85.
Merck KGaA Company Profile
Merck KGaA operates as a science and technology company in Germany. It operates through Life Science, Healthcare, and Electronics segments. The company's Life Science segment offers tools, chemicals, and equipment for academic labs, biotech, and pharmaceutical manufacturers, as well as industrial sector.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Merck KGaA
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- Why Block’s Key Components Make It a Solid Investment Choice
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- Is Applied Digital’s Stock Set to Surge With NVIDIA’s Backing?
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- 4 Reasons to Consider Adding General Mills to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Merck KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.