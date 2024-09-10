Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Grows Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 337,908 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 707 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $149,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,134 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,431 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,565,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 12,514 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,337,000 after buying an additional 1,655 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in Mastercard by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 5,668 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

MA stock opened at $487.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $452.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $457.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $459.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $359.77 and a 52 week high of $490.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 9th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.99%.

In related news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 9,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.06, for a total transaction of $4,072,169.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 58,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,585,476.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Mastercard news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 9,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.06, for a total value of $4,072,169.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,585,476.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 108,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.09, for a total transaction of $48,069,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 93,226,308 shares in the company, valued at $41,494,097,427.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,051,467 shares of company stock valued at $479,126,615. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Mastercard from $528.00 to $538.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Mastercard from $535.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $532.00 to $533.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. William Blair upgraded shares of Mastercard to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $525.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $510.88.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

