Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by First Interstate Bank

First Interstate Bank lowered its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,663 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 129 shares during the quarter. First Interstate Bank’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MA. Andra AP fonden raised its position in Mastercard by 32.7% in the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 28,800 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,705,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Sachetta LLC raised its position in Mastercard by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 254 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 386,840 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $170,658,000 after buying an additional 7,262 shares during the period. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 41.7% during the second quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 16,071 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,090,000 after buying an additional 4,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LGT Group Foundation increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 122.4% during the second quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 499,745 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $220,468,000 after buying an additional 275,040 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $535.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Mastercard from $540.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Bank of America downgraded Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $505.00 to $480.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Mastercard from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Mastercard from $531.00 to $536.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $510.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 13,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total value of $6,114,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,304 shares in the company, valued at $12,423,320. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 13,439 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total value of $6,114,745.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,304 shares in the company, valued at $12,423,320. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.80, for a total value of $42,192,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 91,649,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,965,195,590.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,051,467 shares of company stock worth $479,126,615. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mastercard Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of MA stock opened at $487.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $452.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $457.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $459.76. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $359.77 and a twelve month high of $490.00.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th were paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.99%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

