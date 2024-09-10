Mason Resources (CVE:LLG) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.07

Mason Resources Inc. (CVE:LLG – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 10000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

Mason Resources Stock Down 7.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 96.78 and a quick ratio of 47.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.08 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 1.82.

About Mason Resources

Mason Resources Inc, a mining and processing company, engages in the extraction, processing, and development of graphite deposits in Canada. The company primarily owns a 100% interest in the Lac Guéret graphite property located in Quebec, Canada. It also focuses on the production and commercialization of patented graphene products for various industrial sectors, including concrete, polymers, Li-ion batteries, and others; and development of value-added graphite products.

