Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) Given New $30.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Marcus & Millichap from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th.

NYSE MMI opened at $37.91 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.91 and a beta of 1.13. Marcus & Millichap has a 1 year low of $26.81 and a 1 year high of $44.24.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. Marcus & Millichap had a negative net margin of 5.68% and a negative return on equity of 5.50%. The firm had revenue of $158.37 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. Marcus & Millichap’s payout ratio is currently -50.00%.

In other Marcus & Millichap news, CEO Hessam Nadji sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total value of $32,024.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 223,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,939,619.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,119,675. 39.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Marcus & Millichap in the first quarter worth $85,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in Marcus & Millichap during the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap during the first quarter valued at about $143,000. Scharf Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 18.8% in the first quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 5,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Family Offices LLP bought a new position in shares of Marcus & Millichap in the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Institutional investors own 62.78% of the company’s stock.

Marcus & Millichap, Inc, an investment brokerage company, provides real estate investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services for multifamily, retail, office, industrial, single-tenant net lease, seniors housing, self-storage, hospitality, medical office, and manufactured housing, as well as capital markets.

