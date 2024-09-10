Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Mannatech Price Performance

NASDAQ MTEX opened at $7.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.79. Mannatech has a 1 year low of $6.75 and a 1 year high of $12.75. The company has a market cap of $14.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.43 and a beta of 1.17.

Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $27.74 million during the quarter. Mannatech had a negative net margin of 0.97% and a negative return on equity of 11.87%.

About Mannatech

Mannatech, Incorporated operates as a health and wellness company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company develops, markets, and sells nutritional supplements; topical and skin care, and anti-aging products; and weight-management and fitness products. It primarily sells its products directly, as well as through e-commerce and network marketing channels.

Further Reading

