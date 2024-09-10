Malaga Cove Capital LLC Buys 39,928 Shares of FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS)

Malaga Cove Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Free Report) by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 180,844 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,928 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s holdings in FIGS were worth $964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIGS. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in shares of FIGS by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of FIGS during the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FIGS during the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in FIGS by 23.6% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 3,247 shares during the period. Finally, Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FIGS in the first quarter worth about $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

FIGS Price Performance

Shares of FIGS opened at $5.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $918.37 million, a P/E ratio of 48.87, a PEG ratio of 76.93 and a beta of 1.42. FIGS, Inc. has a one year low of $4.30 and a one year high of $7.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.39.

Insider Buying and Selling

FIGS ( NYSE:FIGS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. FIGS had a return on equity of 4.94% and a net margin of 3.39%. The company had revenue of $144.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FIGS, Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other FIGS news, insider Heather L. Hasson sold 40,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.70, for a total value of $228,849.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 425,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,426,547. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 44,591 shares of company stock worth $255,460 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FIGS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on FIGS from $4.25 to $4.75 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of FIGS in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.40.

FIGS Company Profile

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States and internationally. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and scrubwear and non-scrubwear offerings, such as outerwear, underscrubs, footwear, compression socks, lab coats, loungewear, and other apparel.

