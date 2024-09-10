Malaga Cove Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Malaga Cove Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) by 32.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,906 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s holdings in Repligen were worth $745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RGEN. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Repligen in the first quarter worth $26,000. Andra AP fonden purchased a new position in shares of Repligen during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Repligen by 206.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 202 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Repligen by 152.1% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 242 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Repligen during the second quarter valued at $33,000. 97.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on RGEN shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Repligen from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Repligen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Repligen in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Repligen in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Repligen in a research note on Monday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $188.38.

Repligen Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of RGEN stock opened at $144.49 on Tuesday. Repligen Co. has a 1-year low of $110.45 and a 1-year high of $211.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 6.65 and a quick ratio of 5.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $143.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.63. The firm has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a PE ratio of 577.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.94.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.33. The business had revenue of $154.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.11 million. Repligen had a positive return on equity of 3.36% and a negative net margin of 0.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Repligen Co. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Repligen news, CEO Anthony Hunt purchased 2,000 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $124.08 per share, for a total transaction of $248,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,177 shares in the company, valued at $20,495,162.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Martin D. Madaus bought 1,615 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $124.94 per share, for a total transaction of $201,778.10. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,348.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Hunt purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $124.08 per share, with a total value of $248,160.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,495,162.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Repligen

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

Featured Articles

