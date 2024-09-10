MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) Trading Up 3.8%

MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 3.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $97.50 and last traded at $97.37. 87,015 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 737,167 shares. The stock had previously closed at $93.82.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MMYT shares. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of MakeMyTrip from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Citigroup lifted their target price on MakeMyTrip from $93.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded MakeMyTrip from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $92.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.94.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $254.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.85 million. MakeMyTrip had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 26.11%. Analysts forecast that MakeMyTrip Limited will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MMYT. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in MakeMyTrip by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in MakeMyTrip by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 771 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in MakeMyTrip by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,712 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,583,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in MakeMyTrip in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of MakeMyTrip by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,163 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, Vietnam, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing.

