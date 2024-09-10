Macy’s (NYSE:M) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Macy’s (NYSE:M – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on M. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Macy’s from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Macy’s from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.50.

Macy’s Stock Performance

NYSE M opened at $14.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 483.83 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Macy’s has a 12-month low of $10.54 and a 12-month high of $22.10.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $4.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. Macy’s had a return on equity of 23.14% and a net margin of 0.80%. Macy’s’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Macy’s will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

Macy’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.1737 dividend. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Macy’s’s payout ratio is currently 2,300.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Antony Spring sold 18,981 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.96, for a total value of $359,879.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 267,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,067,344.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Antony Spring sold 18,981 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.96, for a total value of $359,879.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,067,344.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Danielle L. Kirgan sold 24,147 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.96, for a total transaction of $457,827.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 348,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,598,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,665 shares of company stock worth $842,372 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.77% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Macy’s

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in M. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Macy’s during the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Macy’s by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Macy’s by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,371,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,710,000 after buying an additional 13,712 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Macy’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Macy’s by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 60,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after buying an additional 15,566 shares in the last quarter. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Macy’s

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications in the United States. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands.

See Also

