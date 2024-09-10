Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Trading Down 0.9%

Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) was down 0.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.41 and last traded at $3.43. Approximately 6,595,453 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 32,720,693 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.46.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on LCID. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lucid Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.71.

Get Lucid Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lucid Group

Lucid Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 3.45. The firm has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.00.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.02). Lucid Group had a negative return on equity of 55.35% and a negative net margin of 390.39%. The firm had revenue of $200.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.40) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lucid Group news, SVP Eric Bach sold 89,959 shares of Lucid Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.14, for a total value of $282,471.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,028,268 shares in the company, valued at $6,368,761.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 61.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lucid Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Lucid Group by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 83,250,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,486,000 after purchasing an additional 9,175,312 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Lucid Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,208,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Lucid Group by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,438,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,951,000 after acquiring an additional 732,463 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Lucid Group by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,681,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,000,000 after acquiring an additional 581,082 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 946.6% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 524,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 474,534 shares during the last quarter. 75.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lucid Group

(Get Free Report)

Lucid Group, Inc a technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles (EV), EV powertrains, and battery systems. It also designs and develops proprietary software in-house for Lucid vehicles. The company sells vehicles directly to consumers through its retail sales network and direct online sales, including Lucid Financial Services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lucid Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lucid Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.