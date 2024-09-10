Loop Capital Increases News (NASDAQ:NWSA) Price Target to $39.00

News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Loop Capital from $38.00 to $39.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Loop Capital’s target price suggests a potential upside of 46.62% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of News from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

News stock opened at $26.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.49. News has a twelve month low of $19.25 and a twelve month high of $28.62. The company has a market capitalization of $15.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.89 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. News had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 4.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that News will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in News by 2,365.7% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 23,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 22,309 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in News by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 245,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,039,000 after purchasing an additional 94,943 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in News in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in News by 54.3% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 669,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,429,000 after buying an additional 235,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in shares of News during the 4th quarter valued at $245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.97% of the company’s stock.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

