Liberty Wealth Management LLC Takes $1.78 Million Position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 23,991 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,781,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Hologic by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 691 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC grew its holdings in Hologic by 3.9% during the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 3,871 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Hologic by 2.3% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,215 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in shares of Hologic by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 4,675 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Hologic by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,828 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HOLX opened at $82.69 on Tuesday. Hologic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.02 and a fifty-two week high of $84.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $79.62 and its 200 day moving average is $76.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.21 billion, a PE ratio of 42.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.98.

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.04. Hologic had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 19.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 5,093 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.99, for a total value of $417,575.07. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $858,927.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Hologic news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 5,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.99, for a total value of $417,575.07. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $858,927.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brandon Schnittker sold 476 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.11, for a total value of $39,560.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $310,415.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,280 shares of company stock worth $1,469,973 over the last three months. 1.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Hologic in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hologic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Hologic in a report on Friday, August 16th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Hologic in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Hologic from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hologic currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.60.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

