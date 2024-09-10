Liberty Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 31.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,470 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,575 shares during the quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 227.6% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 131,813 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 91,578 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its stake in AT&T by 356.5% in the 2nd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Pacific Financial boosted its stake in AT&T by 166.7% in the 1st quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 1,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on AT&T in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank lowered AT&T from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.06.

AT&T Price Performance

NYSE:T opened at $21.50 on Tuesday. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $14.12 and a one year high of $21.60. The stock has a market cap of $154.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.05.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.57. AT&T had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The firm had revenue of $29.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were given a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 10th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 59.68%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Stories

