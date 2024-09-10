Liberty Wealth Management LLC Has $918,000 Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 86.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,723 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $43.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.23. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $37.46 and a 12-month high of $45.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

