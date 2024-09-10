Liberty Wealth Management LLC Has $2.15 Million Position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 95,405 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,284 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOVT. SteelPeak Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 142,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,218,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. TrueWealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the period. RHS Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 38,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 29.6% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:GOVT opened at $23.52 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.69.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.0629 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is an increase from iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

