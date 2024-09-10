Liberty Wealth Management LLC Has $2.15 Million Position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 95,405 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,284 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOVT. SteelPeak Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 142,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,218,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. TrueWealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the period. RHS Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 38,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 29.6% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the period.
iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of BATS:GOVT opened at $23.52 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.69.
iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend
iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile
The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- Why Block’s Key Components Make It a Solid Investment Choice
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- Is Applied Digital’s Stock Set to Surge With NVIDIA’s Backing?
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- 4 Reasons to Consider Adding General Mills to Your Portfolio
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.