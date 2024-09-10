LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. Purchases 8,450 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 143.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,350 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 8,450 shares during the period. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $1,193,438,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,317,452 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,249,237,000 after buying an additional 3,255,849 shares during the period. PineStone Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 134.2% during the second quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,467,797 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $602,004,000 after buying an additional 3,132,960 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 80.6% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,943,176 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $324,044,000 after buying an additional 1,313,517 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,476,558 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $9,886,073,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,792 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup downgraded TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $110.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on TJX Companies from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $128.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $114.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.76.

TJX opened at $117.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $131.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $113.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.05. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.71 and a 1 year high of $121.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $13.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.31 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 63.19% and a net margin of 8.56%. TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

